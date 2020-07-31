Kids may be more susceptible to COVID-19 than the centers for disease control initially suspected and they could play an important role in spreading the virus.
That’s the very latest from the CDC after a COVID-19 outbreak at summer camp in Georgia.
Out of around 600 campers, 344 campers who made their tests available 260 came back positive.
“It puts into perspective in the right setting without proper infection control, kids are vulnerable to getting it like everyone else,” said Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
Haddad is an associate professor of infectious disease with Central Michigan University, he says this study is significant.
“The initial thought was that kids are less predisposed and maybe less prone to disease,” Haddad said. “Now we know kids are as vulnerable to the virus. But yes, they aren’t as predisposed to get significant complications.”
The study says despite the camp implementing most recommended strategies to limit the spread of the virus, the attack rate was high, and most was through asymptomatic carriers.
It’s an alarming find, especially with school just around the corner. The debate on each parent’s mind whether to have their kids do in-person or online learning.
“In schools it’s going to be more challenging because we’re dealing with smaller kids,” he said. “But there are a lot of mechanisms to prevent or mitigate the spread in schools.”
He says examples will be monitoring temperatures, proper social distancing, making sure sick kids don’t come to school and having older kids wear masks too.
