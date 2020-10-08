The Davison Cardinals won't be playing football this week after their slated opponents had to forfeit.
“Obviously we’d love to be playing but that’s not in the cards right now,” said Davison High School head football coach Jake Weingartz.
His defending division one state championship team won’t take the field for their homecoming game Friday night, because their opponent had to forfeit due to the coronavirus.
“Obviously the kids are disappointed but our goal to start the year wasn’t to beat Saginaw Heritage, it was to win the district and then win our regional and keep going from there,” he said.
Davison vs. Heritage is one of a dozen or so cancellations across the state this week due to the virus.
Three weeks into the season, more teams are being affected, but as MHSAA media coordinator Geoff Kimmerly points out, it’s still only a small percentage of schools in Michigan.
“I feel really confident after three weeks, we have had a slight uptick lately but still 97 percent of our teams played last week,” Kimmerly said. “I think that’s a pretty good sign that we’re doing some good things.”
As for Davision, Weingartz says the school’s athletic director is still trying to find a team for them to play on Saturday. But if it doesn’t work out, it could be a blessing in disguise.
“If we got a week to rest up and improve and get better than that’s great,” he said. “We are kind of banged up right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.