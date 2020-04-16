Frankenmuth is a festival all year long. They have 35 events for a calendar year.
But with the COVID-19 shutdown, the Bavarian Village has had plenty of rescheduling to do. The Memorial Day weekend dog bowl was just moved to August.
“So, we had to work with the community, which we are very good at doing and have been doing for generations, to figure out how we can get everything packed into the summer and fall,” said Michael Zhender from the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce.
Caseville is also known for its parties. The biggest is the Cheeseburger Festival set to start four months from today. That’s not all that the chamber is concerned about.
“The economic impact even with Rib Stock and even with our boating fishing tournament that we have coming up in May,” said Mike Szukhent, CEO of Michigan Festivals and Events. “Also our firework attendance, our park attendance. It is going to be a huge economic impact on the entire community and the entire county.”
Michigan Festivals and Events has 5745 members throughout the state and they estimate that the industry has a 10-figure impact.
“It is probably a billion dollars,” Szukhent said. “We are in the billion dollars when you start talking about the different events that we do as a state as a community. The economic impact is huge.”
Many may not realize that Michigan’s fairs and festivals add up to that much. But it is huge on the balance sheet.
“State of Michigan biggest industry is manufacturing. Number two is tourism,” he said. “That’s all the festivals and events. The sites, the hotels. Those are all the reasons that people go out and spend money. And then number three is algaculture. And right now, one, two and three are taking a beating.”
