DETROIT (AP) - Nearly 1,400 people in Detroit have died due to complications from the Covid-19 virus.
Detroit's health department says that as of Saturday there have been 1,399 deaths and 11,207 confirmed cases of the virus in the city.
State officials are reporting 224 new confirmed cases Saturday, upping Michigan's total to 58,749.
Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services says deaths attributed to complications from the virus are at 5,652, statewide.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.