A season of sickness is awaiting Americans – the pandemic and influenza will likely worsen again this fall, health experts say, making the months ahead the most challenging yet, but a challenge we could meet.
“If people wear masks and we’re socially distancing and washing our hands, we could stop Covid,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham of McLaren Hospital. “We would have a very mild influenza season and life would be great.”
Also driving COVID-19 numbers up this fall is colleges becoming virus hotspots after opening. Students also return home against the urging of health officials transmitting COVID-19 to more communities kept indoors by the cold.
“The concern is we see that people are still going to parties, especially on colleges, doing different large gatherings and then we have outbreaks,” said Cunningham.
During flu season, doctors may have a more difficult time differentiating COVID-19 patients from flu sufferers since about 40% of infected people are asymptomatic.
“Those types of gatherings not only spread COVID, they can spread influenza, and every other respiratory virus. So, it’s really up to our own individual behavior to determine whether or not this good winter from an infection standpoint or if it’s gonna be bad,” said Cunningham.
The United States is undercounting COVID-19 cases by 90% from the start mostly due to lack of testing
A widely-available vaccine will help though and Dr. Anthony Fauci is predicting we may never return to pre-Covid life, but 95% of Americans wearing face masks, by one study, could save more than 120,000 lives by Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.