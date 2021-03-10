March 10 marks one year since the coronavirus uprooted millions of lives and transformed the way we interact with each other. It was one year ago the first two cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed in Michigan.
The state accounts for nearly 600,000 cases of the virus. That's out of 29 million infections in the U.S. alone.
In a one-on-one interview with TV5, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reflected on the challenges when the pandemic began and her controversial shutdown of the economy to try to contain the spread.
We are asking you to share your story of how the pandemic has impacted your life on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.