A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Lakeville High School in Otisville.
So far, 20 of the 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the high school are associated with the wrestling team, which had two out-of-state tournaments.
"Sports are important to children's mental health and their physical wellbeing, but parents and athletes should understand that sports that require that reduced social distancing between players still present a risk of COVID-19 transmission even when safety protocols are in place," said Danielle Lederer. epidemiologist for the Genesee County Health Department.
Lederer said those mitigation measures reduce the risk.
"Even athletes should just be adhering to this in their own down time,” Lederer said. “So, what athletes do on and off the field is really important and having that social distancing, that mask wearing, we just really want to promote that for all athletes too."
In a letter to Lakeville families, Superintendent Mike Lytle said the high school will remain fully virtual until March 1.
In a statement to TV5, the MHSAA said before contact sports were allowed to resume, they were concerned about Student-Athletes going out of state to play. Now that they are able to play, that does not apply anymore.
The outbreak comes a day after the more contagious B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant was found in Genesee County.
"Is that the variant? That we don't have additional information for at this time, but we've requested additional testing to make that determination," Lederer said.
Lederer said the health department should know if the Lakeville outbreak is the new variant before the end of the month.
