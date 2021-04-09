The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have notified the Shiawassee County Health Department that they have identified the COVID-19 P.1 variant in a Shiawassee resident.
The P.1 variant was first identified in Michigan on March 31 in Bay County. According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the state of Michigan has six confirmed P.1 variant cases.
