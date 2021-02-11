Pandemic-related stress is forcing some teachers to call it quits.
The pandemic has put a lot of extra pressure on teachers to do the job.
"The workload is probably 10 times the workload we’ve ever had, there’s a lot of burnout happening with educators," said Frank Burger, President of the Carman-Ainsworth Education Association.
More than 25% of teachers are considering quitting because of COVID-19, according to a survey by Horace Mann educators.
One who already made the career switch is former elementary school teacher Parker Simmons.
"It was honestly the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Simmons said. "I liked the job. Working with kids is awesome, I kind of wanted to get control back into my life."
Simmons was a teacher for three years and quit shortly before his district returned to in-person learning.
"I was very worried about contracting COVID-19 from the students or the students contracting it from me," he said. "I actually was fortunate leaving when I did because I got COVID-19 and didn't know."
He said other big factors were the pay and the workload.
"You're not making a ton of money, and you're putting the majority of your life into doing this for other people," Simmons said. "I think people are just realizing they need to take care of themselves."
Burger teaches Biology at Carman-Ainsworth High School. He doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon but said a lot of educators are running ragged having to double their lesson plans for hybrid learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.