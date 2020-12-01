The pandemic is putting a strain on food banks nationwide and locally as more families are in need of food as we get closer to the holidays.
“Really, in my time here at the food bank, over two decades, I haven’t seen the need quite this high, even when we’re talking back with the housing crisis or other financial times,” said Kara Ross, with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The bank isn’t empty. In fact, a million pounds of food come through its two warehouses every week. But the food bank needs volunteers to handle all that food.
“On Saturdays, we’ll have like Kiwanis Club and Boys and Girls Club and Boy Scouts and football teams all come in and spend eight hours helping us sort food. That’s not happening this year,” Ross said.
Instead of having 200 volunteers on a typical Saturday, the bank has to work with much less. For the majority of the year, the Michigan National Guard stepped in to help.
The food bank isn’t out of food yet, but they still need continued government funding in order to keep up with all the demand.
That federal funding needs to be renewed before the end of the month.
According to Ross, food insecurity in their 22-county area has risen from 14 percent to as high as 40 percent.
“What we’re seeing a lot is people that have never really needed help before asking and coming to a food distribution for the very first time. A lot of people are still working, but maybe they’re not getting the same hours they were last year,” Ross said.
Despite all the troubles, the food bank is getting more donations than usual – even for the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.