Staff members at McLaren in Flint will honor a man on his way out of the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Terrell Harris, a 26-year-old man from Flint, was admitted to McLaren Flint on March 28 when he tested positive for COVID-19 and spent 15 weeks at the hospital.
During his stay, he spent time in the hospital’s ICU, Select Specialty Care, and Inpatient Rehabilitation unit.
When he is discharged on Thursday, July 9 at 1 p.m., he’ll receive a “clap off” from staff members, including many of his caregivers.
“Harris’ outgoing personality and 'never-give-up-spirit' have been inspiring to staff, several of which have a special bond with him,” McLaren wrote in a press release.
Harris spent 34 days on a ventilator, which meant he needed a feeding tube, McLaren said.
McLaren said the virus also affected his kidneys and he had to have dialysis several times a week.
As time passed, Harris improved and he became a candidate for care on the Inpatient Rehabilitation unit where he spent 35 days.
His rehab diagnosis, critical illness myopathy, caused his muscles to shrink and become extremely weak. According to McLaren when Harris arrived on this unit, he could not lift his arms or legs.
He received speech therapy to strengthen his swallowing and improve his memory.
Working with physical and occupational therapy teams, Harris strengthened his muscles and learn how to take care of himself again.
Eventually, his tracheotomy, feeding tube, and dialysis catheter were all removed.
Harris can now eat anything he wants on his own and can walk 192 feet with the assistance of a walker.
