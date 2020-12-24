The clock is ticking on the $900 billion relief bill.
Earlier this week it reached President Donald Trump. Needing just his signature to pass and put 600 dollars in American's pockets.
"I am asking congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low 600 dollars to 2,000 dollars," Trump said.
This request could threaten the fate of the bill all together, according to political expert Jason Kosnoski.
"Oh yeah. Yeah, yeah yeah," Kosnoski said.
Especially after President Trump's requested amendment was blocked by house republicans this morning.
"On behalf of me and the speaker - brought a resolution that would have immediately given that $2000 payment that president wanted, and republicans blocked it, not democrats," Representative Debbie Dingell from Michigan said.
"It took months to get to this compromise,” Kosnoski said. “If the president doesn't sign it then it's not getting passed."
Kosnoski said if Trump vetoes the bill may not happen.
"If he vetoes it, they'll have to renegotiate the bill. Or it won't happen," Kosnoski said.
If Trump doesn't sign the bill and a new funding plan isn't approved, the government will face a shut down on Tuesday Dec. 29.
