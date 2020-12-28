Late Sunday, President Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill. In the bill, an extension of eviction moratorium until Jan. 31.
"Then rather obviously, the landlord is left with paying all of these bills and supporting a tenant in an apartment or house without any means of recurring any costs,” said William Schmitt, president of the Saginaw County Landlords Association.
It is good news for renters, but not so much for landlords. Schmitt said this leaves landlords to fend for themselves.
"The banks do not have anywhere near the amount of goodwill that is forwarded to the tenants by the government. We still have to pay our mortgages, our consumer energies, our water billings, things of this nature," Schmitt said.
It is uncertain if landlords will ever receive the missed payments.
"Very seldom do most landlords pursue money judgments of these because it is so difficult to acquire," Schmitt said.
Schmitt said this has a huge effect on smaller scale landlords.
"Mom and pop organizations. One, two, three dwellings or units as we address them,. If you have lost income from those, then their source of income may have also been greatly disrupted," Schmitt said.
This could lead to an even bigger problem down the road.
"I am afraid that there may be another abundance of abandoned housing that's going to occur in many communities," Schmitt said.
For now, it's uncertain if the eviction moratorium will continue past the new Jan. 31 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.