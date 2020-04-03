COVID-19 numbers are soaring in our state, and so are scams trying to prey on people's fears, and Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office has never seen anything quite like this.
"They're all so terible," said Nessel. "Every time I think I've seen the worst scam you can possibly find, then another one comes along five minutes later."
Everything from pretending to be your doctor's office to a protective patch.
"We've seen something called the defender's patch which reports to vaccinate or immunize somebody from contracting COVID-19," said Nessel. "Of course, nothing like that exists, and if it did, we would all be running to our doctor to get it."
The Attorney General's Office is slammed with calls about potential covid-related scams. Some Michiganders are looking for help who have fallen for fake rapid test kits.
"They indicate for some low price, you can order a test kit that will, in five minutes, allow you to know whether or not you're positive for COVID-19," said Nessel. "No such test has been approved by the FDA."
Nessel's office went after the Las Vegas company offering the tests.
"Our understanding, at this point, is they've stopped making those products available for sale and hopefully we'll be able to get reimbursement for anyone who was unfortunate enough to fall for that scam," said Nessel.
Another to watch out for is scammers who want your stimulus check and will pose as the IRS.
"The federal government is not going to reach out to you like that," said Nessel. "A check will automatically come to you through whatever address or bank account you most recently filed."
Nessel says to be extra cautious and pay attention to what medical treatment is really available, and never be afraid to call her office if you think you have encountered a scam.
