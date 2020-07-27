Genatek Global is designing and producing a new machine in Fenton to help with screening for COVID-19.
They unveiled the machine at The Fireplace restaurant Sunday and Monday.
"It's called the GT-1000,” said Joe Gilbert from the Fireplace. “It's a global unveiling of the very first machine ever being used now that kills 99% of all pathogens."
The facial recognition machine detects whether the potential diner's wearing a face mask, gives the customer a no-touch temperature reading and then automatically dispenses hand sanitizer when approved, followed by an optional full-body sanitation mist.
The company says it kills 99 percent of pathogens. The mixture they say is FDA approved.
"The market really needed a solution to be able to safely allow people to get back to some level of normalcy in their lives," said Johnny Cooper from Genatek.
The GT-1000 in development since December. It’s engineered and designed as a walk-through unit for providing the most useful information at a building entry: individual temperature, face mask compliance and disinfecting sanitation.
The trial, the company says is going well.
"I was there today, watching folks come through, answering questions and everybody thought it was just super,” Cooper said. “I really was surprised at the response."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.