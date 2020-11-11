“I feel stronger. I’m getting stronger,” said Terrell Harris, COVID-19 survivor.
Harris, 27, is a fighter. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March and spent months in the hospital.
He almost lost his life, but now he’s recovering. But it’s been a difficult path back to normalcy.
“I just started walking without my cane,” Harris said. “Speech and occupation is good. I can get fully dressed by myself.”
Before COVID, Harris was an active student at the University of Michigan-Flint majoring in psychology. He had hopes of becoming a therapist.
“I started slacking. I had got so sick and I wasn’t able to do things that I was doing before,” Harris said.
Now that he’s a survivor, he’s getting back to business. He plans on attending Oakland University to be closer to family.
“I really want this degree. I really love helping people, and becoming a therapist one day would definitely help me help people,” Harris said.
But first, he needs help. He only has $1,000 left of financial aid and a $13,000 balance to continue his degree. To help, he created a GoFundMe page.
“With this money I’m trying to raise, it’s going to help me get in there, get my foot in so I won’t have to drop my classes,” Harris said.
As a first-generation college student, Harris said he is also paving the way for his younger brother.
“I’m his role model and I’m trying to make sure I show him if I can do it and I can get my degree with everything that I’ve been through, that he can still get his degree as well,” Harris said.
He wants to show his brother and others, when life knocks you down, get back up and keep trying.
“I’m getting there. I just gotta keep with the progress,” Harris said.
