COVID-19 survivors get surprise dance outside their homes

A group of women wanted to spread some positivity to those recovering from COVID-19.
Worship Without Words is a non-profit liturgical dance group comprised of women from different churches.
On Sunday, April 26, they went around the Lansing community, dancing and sending a hopeful message to those who need it.
“This is what I needed today, I needed this today,” said Donna Farrow, who survived COVID-19. “I feel honored and blessed to know that so many people in my community care about me, so many have come to see me.”
After surviving COVID-19, the community and Worship Without Words gathered around her, and reminded her, how much she’s loved.
“It’s a blessing to be here, it’s a blessing to be here because I almost died a week ago,” Farrow said.
The feeling of love and community was a little stronger than usual.
“We found a creative way to bring people together,” said Heather Taylor, director of Worship Without Words.
Worship Without Words danced their way through Lansing, stopping at the homes and nursing homes for people who’ve recently recovered from the coronavirus.
“We just want to be able to serve and that’s what we’re doing, bringing a virtual hug to those who are inside,” Taylor said.
Watching and listening to the group from their porches and front doors.
“I’m just happy that people came out to show me a little love,” said Janice Cabule, who recovered from COVID-19.
Even though they can’t hold onto each other, the group is hoping people will hold onto these moments.
“Even though it’s really hard for us to social distance, especially when you want to be with your family, we can still have a virtual type of hug,” said Victoria Mayhoe, a dancer with Worship Without Words.
And during times like this, a little gesture can go a long way.
“It was the best thing that could have happened to me today, it just made my day, my week, my month,” Cabule said.
