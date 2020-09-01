The Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force has presented its final recommendations to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday.
“I will carefully review these recommendations and continue to work closely with the task force and our partners to strengthen policies to protect nursing home residents, staff, and their families,” Whitmer said.
28 recommendations over four area were presented by the group including:
- Placement of Residents
- Resource Availability
- Staffing
- Quality of Life
Recommendations include:
- Continuing to use the regional hub program with strengthened guidance and protocols as Care and Recovery Centers.
- Identifying and coordinating with hospitals with excess surge capacity.
- Improving coordination of personal protective equipment distribution and allocation.
- Securing funding for continue testing of nursing home residents.
- Exploring options for creating dedicated facilities/alternative care settings.
- Improving support of physical and mental health for staff.
- Increasing opportunities for safe visitation.
Many of the recommendations came from evaluations from long-term care facilities policy conducted by independent organizations. It’s also based on interviews with clinical and policy experts and emerging research.
“I am very pleased with the recommendations developed by the task force, and have full confidence that implementing these actions will improve the care, safety and wellness of Michigan’s most vulnerable population,” said Roger Mali II owner and CEO of Mission Management Services, LLC in Troy, which specializes in skilled nursing care and senior housing management.
Independent research group, Center for Health and Research Transformation (CHRT) presented their own independent recommendations to the task force to help with the recommendations to Whitmer.
CHRT reported that the regional hubs created in the crisis were a logical and appropriate response, but more data is need for definitive answers.
They found the following:
- No significant evidence of transmission of COVID-19 between patients admitted from hospitals to nursing home residents in hub facilities.
- Nursing home resident COVID-19 prevalence positively correlated with county COVID-19 prevalence rates for both hub and non-hub nursing homes.
- COVID-19 infection rates in nursing homes correlated with staff infection rates; this was consistent with community prevalence.
“We have taken great strides to protect families from the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Many of the recommendations from the Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force and in the CHRT report represent policies already underway including strengthening the regional hub model, continued efforts to test residents and staff, and a $25 million grant program for nursing homes and other providers to purchase PPE.”
