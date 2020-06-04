COVID-19 testing is being expanded in Buena Vista Township.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers says anyone is welcome to a drive-through test at Town Green Park, located at 1161 S. Outer Drive.
Testing will start on Tuesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. and continue from 3 p.m. or until supplies last.
Residents do not need a doctor’s order and the tests come at no cost, but ID and insurance are required.
Anyone who does not have insurance can still be tested.
Testing can be done outside in a tent or from a vehicle.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers even if you don’t show symptoms, you could have the virus and be spreading it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.