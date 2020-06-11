A free COVID-19 testing site will open at Mott Community College in Flint.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Kroger Health are partnering up to open the site to improve access to testing in Genesee County.
The testing location is moving from Grand Blanc High School to the college. It will open Friday, June 12 in Parking Lot S at Robert T. Longway Blvd. and Horrigan Drive.
It will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
The new site will be operated by the healthcare arm of Kroger and will offer both drive-thru and walk-up testing.
You do not have to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.
“As we reopen Michigan it is critically important to have robust access to testing around the state to understand where the disease is and prevent spread,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We must be responsive to community needs and provide testing where it’s most needed. Kroger has been a valuable partner in our efforts, and we also thank Mott Community College for assisting.”
If you wish to receive testing at this site, you are asked to first visit this website to register and choose your appointment time and pre-appointment paperwork.
Those who choose the drive-thru option should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in until a pharmacist asks you to roll down your window.
Test results from the location are expected within 48 hours.
The location will administer up to 250 tests per day.
