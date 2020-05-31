Free COVID-19 testing was offered in Midland on May 31 and residents took full advantage.
People lined up in the parking lot of Dow Diamond to do their part in stopping the spread of coronavirus by getting tested on May 30 and May 31.
The Midland County Department of Public Health partnered with the National Guard and hosted the mass testing clinic due to the massive flooding in Mid-Michigan.
Officials running the event said social distancing became secondary for many folks dealing with the floods.
Doctors at the testing site said everyone should have results within a week. Positive patients will receive a phone call while those with negative results will get a notice in the mail.
