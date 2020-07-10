The wait time to receive test results from COVID-19 tests has increased due to the upped volume in people getting tested, according to the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.
The centers are holding COVID-19 testing as long as testing supplies are available at the following locations:
· Saginaw - David R. Gamez community health center, 501 Lapeer Ave. Saginaw, MI 48607 Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 12:30 pm or until supplies run out each day. (989) 293-3492
· Huron County – Thumb Area community health center, 876 N Van Dyke Rd. Bad Axe, MI 48413 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10am–12pm or until supplies run out each day. (989) 284-0076
· Bay County – Bayside community health center, 3884 Monitor Rd. Bay City, MI 48706 Monday – Friday 8 am to Noon or until testing supplies run out each day. (989) 280-0725
A doctor’s referral is not needed. You can be tested without insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.