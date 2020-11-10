COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Mid-Michigan and across the state.
More people are being testing, creating long lines at some sites.
TV5 crews reported several residents lined up at the Bayside Great Lakes Bay Health Centers location, at 3884 Monitor Rd in Bay City.
Any residents who need to find COVID-19 testing near them can click here.
On Monday, the state of Michigan reported 9,010 new COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday, bring the total number of confirmed cases to 216,804.
Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage on the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.