As the supply for the COVID-19 vaccine continues to increase, vaccine clinics are seeing a decline in appointments.
That was the case at the clinic hosted at Central Michigan University’s Finch Fieldhouse on Friday, April 23.
“Less chances of actually getting it, you know,” said Shawn Sikkema, Isabella County resident.
Sikkema went to the clinic to get Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
“Oh, it’ll be pretty good,” he said.
The same goes for CMU student Alexis Pollack.
“I just felt like it was my responsibility. I have to protect myself, my family and other people,” she said.
The vaccination clinic had hundreds of appointments available. Pollack was disappointed more people weren’t there to get the shot, but she respects their right to choose.
“It’s America. Everybody can do what they want,” Pollack said.
Health officials said COVID-19 vaccine supply is outpacing the demand for it. Which leaves clinics, like the one at CMU, struggling to fill appointments. Which begs the question, what’s next?
“Partnering with maybe churches, you know neighborhoods, maybe even talking to like chamber of commerces,” said Steve Hall, health officer for the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Hall said those partnerships are part of an effort to find places suitable for pop-up vaccination sites.
“Kind of a small team, you know, not to the scale of what we’re doing here today. And just get shots in arms. That’s the bottom line,” Hall said.
Outside the clinic, CMU football player Richard Bowens said he feels safer with the vaccine than without it. He wants people who are hesitant to take the vaccine to do their research with credible sources.
“I would advise people like I did to read the CDC and ask experts about the vaccine and it should help them with the decision like it did with mine. That’s why I’m here today,” Bowens said.
