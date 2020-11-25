We could be just weeks away from having a coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use by the FDA, as Michigan and the United States continues to be hit hard by the coronavirus.
Every day we’re learning more about Pfizer’s potential vaccine and the possibilities surrounding it. But the drug maker faces major hurdles distributing and storing the vaccine at extremely cold temperatures.
“The vaccine may be coming to local communities in the next couple of weeks,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
Harrington said help to fight COVID-19 is on the way. She said the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be stored at 112 degrees below zero, will likely be the first to arrive.
“We do have storage here locally in our hospital systems and also here at the health department where we’ll be able to take receipt of that. One of the reasons why to have it maintained at this ultra-cold temperature is so that we have more longevity of the vaccine,” Harrington said.
Infectious disease Dr. Nicholas Haddad believes emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is just around the corner.
“The Pfizer vaccine is likely around the 10th of December to be granted EUA. And then the Moderna is around the 17th of December,” Haddad said.
Haddad said vaccine priority will be broken into four broad tiers:
- Critical infrastructure workforce
- Those with underlying medical conditions
- People with increased risk of infecting others
- Those with limited access to vaccination services
Haddad went on to say he thought the vaccine would be available to everyone by the spring.
Dr. Delicia Pruitt, with the Saginaw Health Department, is urging everyone to get vaccinated.
“So when you see us walking around and that we look normal, and we look OK, we don’t look microchipped. That should let you know that you can go ahead and get the vaccine too,” Pruitt said.
Haddad said 70 percent of people need to take the COVID-19 vaccine or else this new normal may stick around for a while.
“We encourage them to come forward and grab it so that it’s our hope to end the pandemic. Without that, there’s very little hope the pandemic will end soon,” Haddad said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.