On the vaccine front, a possible new hope for the people who continue to experience long-term effects from COVID-19.
Testimonies from people known as Covid Long Haulers say they found relief after receiving the vaccine.
Amanda Finley had COVID-19 twice and had a myriad of symptoms that stuck with her.
"I had shortness of breath really bad. Just going up the stairs felt like death. And the fatigue, and other symptoms, and the rash," Finley said.
She started a Facebook support group for long-haulers. That is part of what motivated her to get vaccinated.
"I just thought, someone needs to go first, and I don’t feel right about saying 'well someone go first for me.' I'll take it. Someone has to do it, I'll do it," Finley said.
When she first received the vaccine, Finley second guessed her choice.
"For about six days, I thought, wow, maybe this wasn't a good idea. All of my symptoms came roaring back," Finley said.
A week later she started to feel better.
"I felt like I just rose from the dead, and I felt really well. And I've been feeling great ever since," Finley said.
Not every long hauler who receives the vaccine is experiencing improved conditions. According to a survey done by Finley, it's about a third.
"Half have had no change, and a small percentage of the rest had a worsening of symptoms," Finley said.
Dr Nicholas Haddad is an infectious disease specialist at the CMU College of Medicine. He explains how it can help long haulers.
"One theory is that some people retain parts of the virus itself. That would cause an ongoing inflammatory reaction. So, the vaccine would help them combat that phenomenon," Haddad said.
"This vaccine definitely has given me new hope," Finley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.