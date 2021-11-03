Everywhere from Texas to Georgia to Connecticut, kids are getting the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our kids have suffered so much because of quarantine, not going to school, not meeting their friends, holidays coming up, so we want our kids to have a normal life,” said Ascension pediatrician Dr. Bhavna Vaniawala.
She expects to get her child vaccine doses sometime late this week or early next week.
“For five to eleven years old, the dose is 0.2 MLS, so one vial can give the vaccine to ten kids, in contrast to other vials, where we could give six doses in one day,” Vaniawala said.
The pediatric shot also has different color packaging and a smaller needle, however, some of Vaniawala’s patients are hesitant.
“I think the main worry is, it’s a very new vaccine,” Vaniawala said. “Most of my patients, they are worried it’s a very new vaccine, we do not know if it has any side effects or not.
One of the concerns is myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, but the doctor said that is extremely rare in the 12 to 17 age range, and doesn’t expect to see it in almost any five to eleven-year-olds-year-olds.
“If you get Covid infection naturally and that itself can cause myocarditis, which is more dangerous than getting myocarditis from the Covid vaccine, Vaniawala said.
The CDC said every million doses given to children ages five to eleven would prevent about 58,000 cases and 226 hospitalizations in that group.
