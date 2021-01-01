Despite the COVID-19 vaccine news last month, rollout is not as quick as expected.
Central Michigan University Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Nicholas Haddad said there are a variety of reasons for slow rollout of the vaccine: the number of vaccine candidates, variables, and a decentralized health care system working to keep up.
"Different local departments in different counties or cities may have less resources, and this also has to be factored in," Haddad said.
More than 12.4 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the country and over 2.7 have been administered.
If the U.S. can speed up distribution, public vaccination could start by April or May.
"You guys are lucky because by April or May we will have even more information to give us some reassurance and safety data and efficacy that the vaccines are working," Haddad said.
Michigan is closing in on 100,000 shots given. Even if widespread vaccinations happen by spring, it won't be until the fall that the country really turns the tide.
"So, by the time that everybody gets vaccinated who is willing to get vaccinated we hope that's about 70 to 80% of the population,” Haddad said. “If that is the case, we will have a significant dent in the pandemic."
Haddad is hopeful while places are trying to vaccinate millions of people across a continent.
"I think we have to give some leeway for the process to occur and not criticize it harshly. It's not perfect, it's not perfect by any means,” Haddad said. “But I think everyone's trying the best, they're trying to do the best they can."
