The Central Michigan District Health Department has been notified of a COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 case in both Gladwin and Roscommon County.
The cases found in two adult females are the first of the variant cases found in central Michigan. The cases were found by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the Central Michigan Health Department, the variant has been identified in 47 states and there have been 437 cases found in Michigan as of March 7.
“The identification of this more contagious variant in our area reminds us that we must continue to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, and avoiding indoor gatherings,” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director for the health department. “Anyone who has any symptoms or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, either here or during travel, should get tested and quarantine themselves."
Residents can find testing locations here or by calling the hotline at 888-535-6136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.