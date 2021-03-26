The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a Bay County resident.
The Bay County Health Department was notified of the case, which was detected in a middle-aged resident with no known travel history.
The variant is thought to have emerged in the United Kingdom and has since been detected in many countries and states. The variant is approximately 50 percent more transmissible, the health department said.
As of March 26, there have been 986 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Michigan.
