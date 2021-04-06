Everyone over 16 is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but areas in Michigan are still seeing rising case numbers and hospitalizations.
"We have certainly seen an increase over the past two weeks of the number of patients with COVID," said Norman Chapin, chief medical officer at McLaren Bay and Thumb regions.
Hospitalizations for people infected by COVID-19 are on the rise in the Thumb. Chapin said in his hospitals, serious illness hadn't been a large part of the latest uptick. But that's changed over the last few days.
"We are pretty much back to the same ratio of patients who are requiring support to breathe with a mechanical ventilator that we had during the second surge," he said.
Chapin said the strains we're seeing now are more contagious, more communicable. That's why Dr. Subhashis Mitra, an infectious disease physician and an associate professor at Michigan State University, said this ramps up the urgency to get people vaccinated.
"There's a race between you know, vaccinating people and the quicker we do it the better because these variants are going to pop up," Mitra said.
Besides the more widely known U.K., Brazil, and South African variants, Mitra said there's another one that has his attention.
"Particularly one I’m keeping an eye on is in India. It's a double mutant that is actually causing a lot of issues," Mitra said.
For his part, Mitra believes we could reach herd immunity from COVID-19 through vaccination by late May, early June. But right now, places like the Thumb have positive case numbers moving in the wrong direction.
"We're very concerned that it is going to get worse,” Chapin said. “It's hard to know how this is going to behave. But I certainly think that the concerns about spring break and people congregating together who haven't been vaccinated and certainly makes us worry that we're going to see an uptick, a further uptick in the number of cases."
(1) comment
What the rest of the country is just beginning to realize about Michiganians is that for the most part we would rather catch, suffer from, and die of epidemic disease than we would willingly give up a millimeter of constitutional freedom.
It just isn't worth it to us. Now maybe that says simething negative about the quality of life we have here, but maybe it instead says something about our steadfast patriotism and dedication to the constitution and what it was written for. Either way, it bodes poorly for socialists trying to gain any traction in this state.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.