MDHHS is working with local public health departments to investigate cases of COVID-19 associated with the Faster Horses Festival. 17 cases have been identified in this year’s attendees.
The festival is a three-day country music and camping event at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County.
“Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.”
People with COVID may be asymptomatic or have a wide variety of symptoms that generally appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Some symptoms are:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who is experiencing trouble breathing, chest pain, the ability to wake or stay wake, pale or blue colored skin, lips or nail beds should get emergency care immediately.
MDHHS is encouraging attendees who are not fully vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine
For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.
