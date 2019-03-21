People in Mid-Michigan are mourning the loss of a Mid-Michigan woman after she was involved in a fatal crash on March 18.
Valarie O’Farrel died in a crash on McCarty and Lawndale in Saginaw Township. She was at a four-way stop when a pick-up truck collided with her car as she was making a turn.
Melissa Hamilton, O’Farrel’s coworker, worked with her at a fast food restaurant in Saginaw Township. Hamilton said O’Farrel had been working there for the past 20 years.
“This is just a horrible time for us,” Hamilton said. “We had just been talking about the accident prior to that, not knowing it was her. Then her niece called me and told me what happened and it’s just horrible.”
Hamilton said she and her coworkers have been feeling O’Farrel’s absence all week. She said the last time she saw her, she was leaving work that day laughing.
“Val was great. She was a very awesome employee, she wanted to help everyone and anyone she could, and Val didn’t have a lot,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said above all, O’Farrel was the best mother to her son, saying he was her life.
O’Farrel’s sister has been keeping her son Ricky, who requires around the clock care due to his autism.
Hamilton said the family needs help with taking care of funeral costs and care that her son may need.
O’Farrel’s funeral is planned for March 23.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page set up for O’Farrel’s family, click here.
