Don’t be surprised if you see a coyote running around Mid-Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said coyotes are more visible during the breeding season, which is January to March.
Visibility can also increase in the spring and summer months when the animals are caring for pups.
Coyotes can be found just about everywhere, including in urban settings.
“The first thing to remember is never to intentionally feed or try to tame a coyote; leave wildlife in the wild,” Adam Bump, DNR furbearer specialist said. “Remove those appealing food sources, fence off your gardens and fruit trees, clear out wood and brush piles, and accompany your pets outdoors rather than letting them roam free.”
There are some hunting and removal options.
Coyote hunting is open year-round in Michigan, if you have a valid base license.
On private property where coyotes are doing or about to do damage, a property owner or designee can take coyotes year-round; a license or written permit is not needed.
A permitted nuisance control business can assist in the safe removal of problem animals in urban or residential areas.
