Open carry is no longer allowed at the state capitol after the Michigan Capitol Commission voted to ban it but some are saying concealed carry needs to be banned as well.
"I think it’s a big mistake," retired police officer Henry Reyna said.
Reyna now trains people on how to get their CPL at his Bay City business, Secure Solution LLC.
He believes in gun rights but thinks some places like the Capitol shouldn't risk letting people come in with concealed weapons.
"Our legislators need to make those grounds sacred."
He does believe capitol security should be well armed because they have thorough training on how to de-escalate situations.
"We need our officers there, we need to have them have the proper tools," Reyna said.
He says not all concealed weapon training is the same.
He believes he gives people the best shot at understanding the rules and regulations on gun ownership but said that not all training facilities are cut from the same cloth.
"That’s the concern that’s what we can’t regulate, the guidance and the concealed pistol weapon training it’s not much,” Reyna said. “It’s done in one day, it’s five hours [in the] classroom and three hours on the range."
Reyna worries what might happen if CPL's are not also banned especially with the FBI warning about future protests at all the state capitals in the U.S.
"What essentially we’re going to see is somebody, armed with a firearm, who probably does have a CPL and they are going to make a terrible decision, and it’s going to cost someone their life," he said.
Some House Republicans said the commission doesn't have the right to make these decisions and some Democratic leaders said CPL’s should also be banned.
