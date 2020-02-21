The system that processes concealed pistol license applications began having technical glitches on Feb. 14.
"We're relying too much on technology," said Glenn Duncan, owner of Duncan's Outdoor Shop in Bay City. "When a computer breaks down, what do you do? Go buy another one right down the street, but you can't go down to the store and buy another one of these machines."
That's why people state-wide have faced delays in submitting CPL applications and receiving them.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said that means clerks across the state are unable to submit new or renewal applications, reinstatements or reapplications.
Duncan said that so far, the glitch has had little impact.
"If its down for much longer, I'll start hearing about it more," said Duncan.
Gleason said there's no more estimate on when the system will be back online.
"The company has been there, they're getting parts for the machine that does this job," said Duncan.
No while the vendor works on restoring service, Glenn said it will be worth the wait.
"Have patience, that's all you can say," said Duncan.
