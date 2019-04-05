The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price issued a warning to consumers about the Rock N’ Play sleeper after 10 infants deaths were reported.
Fisher-Price recalled their Rock ‘N Play Infant Sleepers due to possible exposure to mold in January of 2013.
They are warning consumers about the sleeper due to reports of death when infants roll over in the product.
According to CPSC, mold can be developed between the removable seat cushion and the hard plastic frame of the sleeper when it remains wet/moist or is infrequently cleaned. This can cause possible exposure to mold to infants sleeping in the product.
CPSC advises that mold has been associated with respiratory illnesses and other infections.
According to CPSC, although mold is not present at the time of purchase, mold growth can occur after use of the product.
