Wixom Lake is now just a puddle of mud.
Just over a week ago it was considered a hot spot for catching bass.
“Not to be trivial because there was so much tragedy down in Sanford below us, but we lost one of the best bass lakes in Michigan and the eco system is going to be gone,” said John Hughes.
Huges is a resident of Wixom Lake. Thursday, he watched a massive crane go to work rescuing boats from the mud.
The crew from Beirlein needed to build a path so it wouldn’t sink into the ground.
“The crane weighed 140,000 pounds and it has a 160-foot boom,” Hughes said. “The tires on it are about five-foot-tall and they said this one of their smaller cranes actually.”
For Hughes the last week has been surreal. To give you some perspective, the drop off from edge to the mud below is about a 20-foot fall.
“It is just devastating to look out there because we did have a million-dollar view,” he said. “And now we look out and it looks like another planet.”
No one knows what is in store in the future, but according to Hughes it is already being talked about.
“I have heard so many different stories,” he said. “Two years, three years, ten. And I also heard someone today saying that they are already driving steel down into the dam. Near the dam. Trying to fix the levy so kind of up in the air I guess.”
