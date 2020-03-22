A car rolled onto its roof after crashing in Saginaw Township.
Police said the crash happened at the intersection of State St. and Hemmeter on Saturday, March 21, at about 12:15 p.m.
According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on State St. made a left turn in front of a vehicle traveling westbound on State St. which caused the crash.
Police said the vehicle traveling westbound rolled over onto its roof.
There were two occupants inside of each vehicle, according to police. All four people were treated for minor injuries.
There is no additional information at this time.
