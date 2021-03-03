The eastbound and westbound lanes of US-10, at Saginaw Road in Midland County, are closed due to a crash.
The crash was reported at 12:36 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
No word yet on the condition of those involved. Stay with TV5 for updates.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
