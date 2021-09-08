A crash has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of M-13 at Curtis Road in Spaulding Township.
The traffic lanes were closed about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, MMR, and Spaulding Township Fire Department are on the scene.
First responders on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. M-13 will be closed between Curtis Road and W. Moore Road until further notice.
Stay with TV5 as we are heading to the scene to learn more.
