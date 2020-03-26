First responders are on the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge, near the 153 mile marker, in Saginaw County.
The crash was paged out by Saginaw County 911 at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26.
Two right lanes at Exit 154 are blocked according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
At this time, it’s unknown how many people were involved in the crash and their conditions.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
