The crash in Bay City that closed both lanes of northbound Madison Street at 11th has cleared.
Bay City Public Safety lifted a warning asking motorists to avoid the area at about 1:45 p.m.
Details on the crash are currently unavailable, but stay with TV5 for any updates.
