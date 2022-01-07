A crash shut down the northbound lanes of US-23 in Genesee County Friday morning.
The northbound lanes at Thompson Road were closed at 11:04 a.m. Another crash on the northbound lanes after Grand Blanc Road at 10:27 a.m. caused a closure but the traffic lanes were reopened at 11:37 a.m.
No word yet on the condition of those involved or what may have caused the crashes.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.