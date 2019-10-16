Southbound I-675 is back open between mile markers three and four.
The road had been closed due to a traffic crash.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash and closure around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There's been no word on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
