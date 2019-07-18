The intersection of Buttles and Ashman was temporarily closed for a crash in Midland.
It has since reopened.
Midland County Central Dispatch first reported the crash just after 11:30 pm on Thursday, July 18th.
No word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.