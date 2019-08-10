A crash in Mundy Township caused one driver to be trapped inside their car.
On Aug. 10, police were called to a scene in Mundy Township where a driver was involved in a crash and trapped in their car.
The crash happened at the intersection of Grand Blanc Rd. and Torrey Rd.
According to police, a car ran the red light at the intersection and t-boned the other car.
Both drivers of each car were taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.
