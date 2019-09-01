A 19-year-old from Carleton was killed after a crash in Tuscola County on Aug. 31.
According to the Tuscola County Sheriff, at about 6:36 p.m. a single-car crash was reported on Ormes Rd. That crash resulted in the death of a 19-year-old passenger.
Officials said the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. A six-year-old was also pinned inside the vehicle when officials arrived.
The accident is under investigation at this time.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
