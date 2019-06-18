A two-vehicle crash in Tuscola County left both drivers slightly injured.
The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. on June 17. The vehicles were traveling on M-15 and Hasco Road in Vassar Township.
Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office report both vehicles were traveling north on M-15.
The front vehicle was preparing to stop and turn left when it was hit from behind, officials report.
Officials said a 45-year-old Millington man drove the vehicle that struck the person trying to turn. According to officials, he admitted to not having any car insurance.
The driver was ticketed for failure to stop in assured clear distance ahead and no insurance.
Both drivers were slightly injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.