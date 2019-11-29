A crash involving an ambulance caused a portion of N. Dort Highway to close Friday evening.
Genesee County Central Dispatch reported the crash shortly before 6 p.m.
The crash caused N. Dort Highway to close at E. Mt. Morris Road in Genesee Township.
At least two vehicles were involved including a Swartz Ambulance.
The road reopened about 8:40 p.m.
TV5 will update once we learn more information.
